Magee ‘elated’ to win Democratic nomination in Laurel primary

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee won the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s municipal primary election, which earns him a spot on the general election ballot in June.
As of Wednesday, Magee received 1,304 votes, or 54%.
Magee says he is happy he won the primary and is excited to not have to go to a runoff election.
“I was elated,” Magee said. “I was glad that it ended in the primary and that I was the nominee to go to the general election on the 8th of June against three independents.”
When it came to waiting for results, Magee says he wasn’t too nervous, because he says he put a lot of effort into the campaign.
“I was at peace about whatever happened,” Magee said. “I had done all I could do, the best job I could do and it was left up to the people. In the end, we came out as the victor.”
Magee is seeking his third term as mayor.
