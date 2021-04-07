Strong storms expected overnight

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A severe weather threat exists for the Pine Belt later tonight and into early Thursday morning. Please keep up with future forecasts and any watches or warnings that may be issued for the Pine Belt.
Make sure your weather radios have fresh batteries in them.
Expect it to be windy tonight with gusts up to 25 mph possible. The chance for rain and thunderstorms is 80%. The activity should clear the area by 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.
On Thursday, look for sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
For Friday, there could be another round of severe weather late that night and into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy weather is expected Saturday night with lows in the upper 50s.
Clearing skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
