VisitHATTIESBURG launches public art trail, six-week Art-a-thon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of works of art in downtown and midtown Hattiesburg are now part of an attraction that VisitHATTIESBURG hopes will increase tourism in the Hub City.
Wednesday afternoon, the organization announced the new HBURG Public Art Trail, which features more than 40 sculptures and murals across town.
Each stop on the trail is now identified by a permanent street sign.
VisitHATTIESBURG has also launched the Hattiesburg Art-a-thon, a six-week program to boost interest in the new trail.
To learn more, you can go to hattiesburgpublicart.org.
