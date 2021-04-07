Tony Ducker declared mayor-elect of Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - There will be no need for a runoff in the Republican primary for Mayor of Petal.
According to City Clerk Melissa Martin and the Petal Election Commission, Tony Ducker has been declared mayor-elect after affidavit ballots were added to Tuesday’s election totals, giving him the 50% plus one vote required to win the nomination outright.
Ducker will not face a Democratic or Independent challenger in the June general election, meaning he will be the next mayor of The Friendly City.
After vote counting was complete Tuesday night, Ducker led the four-candidate field with 814 votes, but 52 uncounted affidavit ballots left the race too close to call.
City election officials added the affidavit ballots to Tuesday night’s tally on Wednesday, which gave Ducker the win with 831, or 50.42% of votes.
The closest candidate to Ducker was Jake Wilson, who received 22.51% of the vote.
Wednesday’s affidavit count also confirmed the race for the Ward 3 seat on the board of aldermen will be heading to a runoff.
Incumbent Ward 3 Alderman Clint Moore will face off against challenger Blake Nobles on April 27.
