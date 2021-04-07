Narcotics task force arrests 3 in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Metro Narcotics Task Force and the Mississippi Department of Corrections arrested three people in the Pine Belt Tuesday on drug charges.
During the three arrests, the task force seized vape pens, edibles, methamphetamine, a vehicle, two handguns and more than $11,000, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
A Seminary woman, 20-year-old Kierstin Lowery, was arrested in Petal and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Two Hattiesburg residents were also arrested in the Hub City on drug charges.
Audian Caston, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with an enhancement for being in proximity of a school or church and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Shanotia Burkett, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
All three suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
