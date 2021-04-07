Magee wins Democratic nomination for Laurel mayor

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After an hours-long delay, Laurel election officials finally revealed vote counts from Tuesday’s municipal primary elections about three hours after polls closed.
Polls closed at 7 p.m., but the city did not announce any updates on the count until around 10 p.m.
Incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee clinched the Democratic nomination for mayor and will face independents Kim Page, Anthony Hudson and Miranda Beard in the June 8 general election.
Magee led with 1,304 votes to Stacy Comegys’ 1,008 votes and Horace Cochran III’s 95 votes.
Absentee ballots can still be counted if they are received within five days of the election and were postmarked by Tuesday.
You can find the unofficial results for City Council primaries below.
City Council Ward 1 - Democrat
- Ernest Hollingsworth - 202 votes (75%)
- Vincent Merrill - 66 votes (25%)
Hollingsworth will face Incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Jason Capers, an independent, in the general election.
City Council Ward 2 - Republican
- Kevin Kelly - 130 votes (65%)
- Doyle Anthony Wheat (Incumbent) - 71 votes (35%)
Kelly will be unopposed in the general election.
City Council Ward 4 - Democrat
- George Carmichael (Incumbent) - 210 votes (54%)
- Omeria Scott - 179 votes (46%)
Carmichael will be unopposed in the general election.
City Council Ward 5 - Democrat
- Andrea Ellis - 204 votes (55%)
- Joe Porter Sr. - 170 votes (45%)
Ellis will be unopposed in the general election.
City Council Ward 6 - Democrat
- Grace Amos (Incumbent) - 221 votes (81%)
- Felix Fenderson - 51 votes (19%)
Amos will be unopposed in the general election.
City Council Ward 7 - Democrat (Too close to call)
- Shirley Keys-Jordan - 193 votes (54%)
- Anthony Paul Page (Incumbent) - 166 votes (46%)
Keys-Jordan will face independents Andrew D. Robinson and Narsett Wilkins in the general election.
