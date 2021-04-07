Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast to move online

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Mu Gamma Lambda chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity at the University of Southern Mississippi will be moved online this year.
This is the 15th annual prayer breakfast by the chapter, but the members agreed to go virtual with the event due to complications with COVID. The event has already been pushed back, as it is usually hosted on MLK day in January.
“Although we will meet virtually this time, it is my hope that the same spirit with which we have brought to our in-person gatherings will prevail, and I and my fraternity brothers eagerly look forward to when we can safely resume in our regular format to honor the legacy of Dr. King,” Chairman of the event, Dr. Eddie A. Holloway, said in an interview with USM’s David Tisdale.
At the event, the fraternity chapter will present 10 high school students with scholarships to the university of their choice. The scholarships are funded with the fraternity’s “Go to High School - Go to College” program, which was established back in 1922.
If you would like to watch the event, it will be on Saturday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m on the Mu Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha’s Facebook page.
