No. 1 Bobcats advance to Region 23 semifinals

From Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Daisha Bradford (Mobile, Alabama) scored 29 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help top-ranked Jones College to a 67-52 victory over Pearl River in the Region 23 Tournament quarterfinals here Monday night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
It was her fourth double-double of the season.
The Bobcats, 18-0, will now play LSU-Eunice at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals at A.E Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton. LSU-Eunice defeated East Central 74-64 in a quarterfinal game. In Wednesday’s other semifinal game, East Mississippi will meet Coahoma.
The championship game will be at 5 p.m. on Friday at MC. All Jones’ games will air on JCJC.TV.
It marks the second straight year for Jones to complete an unbeaten season at home. The Bobcats have won 34 straight games at home and they have posted 21 straight overall victories.
Bradford scored 17 points in the first half and 12 in the second half. The Clemson signee also topped the Bobcats with five assists. The d
JaKayla Johnson (Clinton) added 13 points and Jordan Clark (South Jones) had 11 points – all in the first half. Kyjai Miles (Dallas, Texas) had eight rebounds and three steals and Lekera Hughes had three steals.
Marcavia Shavers had 13 points and Bryanna Taylor had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats. PRCC ends the year at 5-4.
Bradford’s 3-pointer at 2:20 of the first quarter gave Jones the lead for good at 11-8. The Bobcats were up 15-10 after the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime.
Bradford’s two free throws with 52 seconds showing in the third quarter gave Jones its longest lead of the evening at 49-29. Jones led 49-32 after three quarters.
Jones made 19-of-62 shots from the floor for 31 percent and connected on 7-of-24 3-pointers. The Bobcats were 22-of-27 from the free throw line.
The Wildcats were 18-of-50 from the field for 36 percent. They were just 3-of-16 from 3-point ranger and made 13-of-22 free throws.
Jones committed 11 turnovers and forced 23 PRCC turnovers. The Wildcats outrebounded Jones, 42-36.
The Bobcats had a 22-8 edge in points off of turnovers and the Wildcats outscored Jones on points in the paint, 28-22.
Jones is attempting to win its fifth straight Region 23 championship.
