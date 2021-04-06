Diners at Pascagoula seafood restaurant might have been exposed to hepatitis A

“The risk of transmission of hepatitis A in this situation is likely very low. However, as a precaution, we recommend that anyone who ate food from this restaurant within the last two weeks should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not done so already. All individuals who may have been exposed between March 1 and April 3 should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.