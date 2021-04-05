Sunny to start the week; showers possible Tuesday afternoon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
We’ll see some hit-or-miss showers move in as we go into Wednesday as highs soar into the low 80s.
Our next storm system will move in Thursday, giving us a decent chance for thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Friday will be partly cloudy before another round of storms move in on Saturday as another system moves into the area.
