Sumrall kindergartner takes top spot in Easter coloring contest

From Mississippi Egg Marketing Board
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – A 5-year-old student at Sumrall Baptist Kindergarten was one of three state-wide winners in the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board annual Easter coloring contest.
Taylor Kate Pickett, daughter of Justin and Kim Pickett, had her entry selected as the best in the 4-5-years-old age division.
The winners were announced Saturday during the Easter festivities at the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum.
Entries were accepted for one month prior to Easter with the contest open to all Mississippi school children ages four to nine years old.
Nearly 150 Mississippi school children participated in the contest. The winner of each age division received a $50 gift.
Ella Gates, 6-year-old daughter of Caitlin and Matt Gates, was selected winner in the 6-7-years-old age division.
Marleigh Teasley, 9-year-old daughter of Brandi and Lance Teasley, was named the winner in the 8-9-years-old age division.
Both Gates and Teasley are students at Central Hinds Academy.
Artwork submitted as part of the contest will be on display at the Mississippi Farmers Market, located at 929 High St., Jackson, Miss. during the month of May, in recognition of National Egg Month.
For more information about the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, contact Jennifer Thompson at (601) 359-1144 or email msegg@mdac.ms.gov.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.