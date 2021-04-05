Southern Miss FCA to host ‘Cars on a Mission’ fundraiser

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss Fellowship of Christian Athletes is preparing to host an upcoming car, truck, and bike show fundraiser.
‘Cars on a Mission’ will take place at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Payne Center parking lot on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is a $30 fee to register a car into the show, along with a $25 fee for an additional car.
The fundraiser is to continue the mission of Southern Miss FCA as they continue to impact school coaches and athletes across Mississippi.
“You know, we are a bunch of missionaries hoping to get near a field, to a campus, to a classroom, or somewhere, to encourage young people and coaches and all they influence,” said Mitchel William, Multi-Area Director for Southern Mississippi FCA. “What these wonderful cars that have a story will do, will help us continue to tell our story.”
Click here to register for the car show.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.