Roll2ThePolls providing free rides for Forrest, Lamar county voters
Voters who would need a ride will need to book a ride by leaving a contact number, name, pick-up address, polling location and time for pick-up to Mississippi Move’s dispatch. (Source: Mississippi Moves)
By Renaldo Hopkins | April 5, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 4:02 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The organization Mississippi MOVE is planning to offer free rides to voters in Forrest and Lamar counties for Tuesday’s municipal primary elections.

Roll2ThePolls will begin when polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.

Voters who need a ride will need to book an appointment by leaving a contact number, name, pick-up address, polling location and time for pick-up to Mississippi MOVE’s dispatch.

Text or call Mississippi MOVE’s dispatch line at (662) 205-6683 (MOVE) to book a ride, or book an appointment online by clicking here.

Masks are required to ride. If a person does not have a mask, one will be provided to them and it must cover the face, nose-to-chin.

A ride will not be given if a person refuses to wear a mask.

