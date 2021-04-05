Perry Co. make four felony arrests in past week

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was active this past week as they made four felony arrests.
According to PCSO, deputies were conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on McKenzie Road on Tuesday, March 30, when they noticed a folded yellow paper in the road not far behind a vehicle that came to the checkpoint.
Deputies picked up the paper and saw that it was a receipt with what was believed to be crystal meth inside.
When asked by deputies, the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Justin Scott Helms, was asked if the items belonged to him and he denied.
After reading the receipt, Helms’ name was found on it.
Helms was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
On Thursday, April 1, deputies conducted another checkpoint on Janice/Brooklyn Road.
A vehicle approached and deputies watched the driver swallow what was believed to be illegal narcotics.
The driver, Daniel Joseph Hobson, 32, was arrested and charged with felony tampering with evidence.
The next day, on Friday, April 2, a traffic stop was handled a traffic stop on Highway 42 in Runnelstown, and deputies were able to seize illegal narcotics.
Jason Tyler Wade, 31, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Finally, on Sunday, April 4, deputies were assisted by the Richton Police Department in arresting a felony eluding suspect.
Deputies and a Richton officer pursued a motorcycle several times throughout the county’s North end, losing sight of the suspect several times.
With the help of citizens, law enforcement was able to find where the driver left the motorcycle and detain the driver.
Mitchell Leon Collier, 27, was arrested and charged with felony eluding, no insurance, no tag, careless driving, no motorcycle endorsement and disregard for a traffic device.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.