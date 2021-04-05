MSDH: COVID-19 daily count comes in at less than 100 for 2nd consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at less than 100 with no new deaths for a second consecutive day.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new coronavirus cases Monday.
In the eight-county Pine Belt, new daily cases dipped to less than 10 for a second, consecutive day, with nine cases reported Monday.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 306,158 and 7,055, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,088 COVID-19 cases and 673 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,539 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,502 cases, 145 deaths
- Jasper: 2,196 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,269 cases, 159 deaths
- Lamar: 6,077 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,648 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,246 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,611 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 292,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,321,744 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 539,259 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,610,281 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.