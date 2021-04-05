Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus applauds MLB’s opposition of Georgia voting law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legilative Black Caucus is “standing in solidarity” with Major League Baseball’s opposition of Georgia’s new voting law - which they call “restrictive.”
This after the MLB moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta last week in their objection to the state’s new voting law. Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola have also condemned the new legislation.
“Laws making it more difficult to vote are especially alarming to members of the MLBC, who have seen the introduction of bills this legislative session aimed at purging the voter rolls,” wrote Angela Turner Ford, Chair of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.
“Although those bills died, we view the comprehensive voting bill passed in Georgia as a signal of what is to come,” she continued. “Republican election reform is sweeping the country. If we are not vigilant, Mississippi’s election process will become even more suppressive than it is currently.”
But while President Joe Biden supported the decision by MLB to change the All-Star Game’s location, one-time Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams (D), who had previously referred to the new law as “Jim Crow 2.0″, is saying that she doesn’t want to see “Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs.”
Much has been made about the new election changes in Georgia, with even President Biden stating that the new law will end voting hours early - a statement which was deemed false by The Washington Post.
Polling locations can still be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who wish to vote absentee can request a mail-in ballot 11 weeks before an election and those requesting and returning a ballot will now also need to show a driver’s license number, a state ID number or a copy of acceptable voter ID.
Absentee ballot drop boxes are now required in all Georgia counties and they must be inside early voting sites. They will only be available during early voting days and hours instead of the previous 24/7.
Another much-discussed change comes with who can and cannot hand out food and water to voters.
The new bill prohibits anyone except for a poll worker from handing out drinks to voters in line. It also prohibits anyone from passing out water or food to voters within 150 feet of the polling location and 25 feet from any person standing in line.
“Depending on the location, it is still possible for third-party groups to have food and water available — and it is possible for the lines to extend beyond 150 feet,” writes GBP News.
Georgia’s senate minority leader said this change was added because Republicans “want to make it a crime to bring Grandma some water while she’s waiting in line.”
According to the Associated Press, though, polling places will still be able to set up self-serve water dispensers for voters.
