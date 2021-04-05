Memorial ceremony for 2020 Easter storm victims held in Bassfield

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A ceremony was held in Bassfield Sunday to remember those who died in the 2020 Easter tornado outbreak.
The service was held at Faller Park to honor all the families who lost a loved one and, or, injured in the storm.
Crystal McGloster, daughter of late Bobby D. Williams who died in the storms, shares how much it meant for everyone to come together.
“Through the help of everybody, we’ve been making it. We all been making it one by one,” said McGloster. “It’s a great feeling, especially to see everyone who was injured and the families that lost their loved ones. It brings joy.”
Also in attendance was Jefferson Davis County Emergency Management Director Jocelyn Ragsdale.
Ragsdale spoke about the impacts the storm had on the community.
“We lost four lives,” said Ragsdale. “We had several injuries, total destruction in many communities. Homes lost, partial homes lost.”
The families who were impacted are still receiving the help they need to this day, says Ragsdale.
“We’re continuing to work with these families,” Ragsdale said. “Continuing to try to get them back to as much normal life as we possibly can. It will never be the same, but it’s close to what we can.”
Sky lanterns were released in remembrance of lost loved ones.
Ragsdale says recovery is coming along for some families in the Jefferson Davis community, but there are still families that are still trying to pick up the pieces.
