Effie McCoy celebrates 100th birthday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A very special birthday party was held on Monday as family and friends of Effie McCoy gathered at the Bedford Care Center to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Born in 1921, she was a resident of McClain for most of her life where she was active in the First Baptist Church as a Sunday school teacher.
She graduated from New Augusta High School in 1939, she has four children, eight grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
Effie’s daughter, Charlotte Nicolosi, says that her mom is the epitome of a good mother and a gentle lady.
“My mother has been the kindest, most gracious Christian woman I’ve ever known in my life,” Charlotte said, “She didn’t work, she stayed home and kept us, she’s a good mother and a good wife, and just a good person.”
It seems longevity runs in the family, Effie’s sister lived to be 105 years old.
