South Central Regional offering COVD-19 vaccinations

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ South Central Regional Medical Center will be offering coronavirus vaccinations on Fridays and Saturdays in April.
The vaccinations will be administered at SCRMC’s COVID Vaccination Clinic at 23 Mason St., Laurel, across from Sawmill Square in South Central’s former Wellness Center.
The vaccinations are open to all, 16 years old and older, by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, register online at https://southcentralvaccines.as.me/ or call (601) 426-4990, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination are not required to be an established patient at SCRMC and/or South Central clinics
There is no out-of-pocket expense to individuals, though those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards.
All attending are asked to bring their driver’s licenses.
SCRMC recommends the following:
- Vaccinations for individuals 50 years old and older. This population remains the most vulnerable group, with 94 percent of the reported deaths and more than 80 percent of the hospitalizations occurring in these age groups
- Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine. However, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended
- Waiting until the isolation period is over and any symptoms have significantly improved if one has tested positive for COVID-19.
