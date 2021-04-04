National champion coach Gene Chizik joins FCA’s “Breakfast of Champions”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another successful “Breakfast of Champions” on Good Friday for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
And a national champion joined the ninth annual congregation. Former Auburn head football coach Gene Chizik was grateful to be in Hattiesburg after COVID-19 cancelled last year’s visit.
“These type things give me so much hope and they inspire me,” Chizik said. “When I hear the stories, when you get college athletes coming up here, different people giving their testimony – that’s what it’s all about.”
A room full of local athletes and coaches listened to Chizik’s message on how influential a coach is on the lives of young people.
“Sometimes you can lose sight of that with the X’s and O’s and the pressure to win,” Chizik said. “But at the end of the day there’s only one thing that matters and that’s that you make generational change. What these guys do for FCA, what they do with giving these kids an opportunity to know Christ is huge. There’s a bigger picture here other than just wins and losses.”
