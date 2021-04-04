MSDH: Less than 100 new cases, no new deaths, reported in latest COVID-19 daily

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at less than 100 with no new deaths.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 97 new coronavirus cases Sunday.
In the eight-county Pine Belt, new daily cases dipped to seven.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 306,088 and 7,055, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,079 COVID-19 cases and 673 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,537 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,501 cases, 145 deaths
- Jasper: 2,195 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,267 cases, 159 deaths
- Lamar: 6,075 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,648 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,246 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,610 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 292,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
According to MSDH, 1,315,155 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 535,400 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
To date, 2,610,281 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.
