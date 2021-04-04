Hope Clinic gears up for upcoming ‘Heroes Walk For Hope’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hope Clinic is getting ready for a fundraising event for a new building to expand help to women in the community.
“Heroes Walk for Hope” will take place on April 24, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church.
Hope Clinic is a non-profit organization in Hattiesburg that provides pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and helps girls with unplanned pregnancies.
Executive Director of Hope Clinic Karen Sims shares what’s been raised so far and how much the organization needs.
“Anyone can sign up and help us to raise. $20,000 is our goal,” said Sims. “Our home right now is so small that we can only see one patient at a time, and so we know the time is coming. We just don’t know when but we are just continuing to move forward. We’ve raised about $220,000 of our $450,000 goal.”
Those who are interested can also sponsor a walker in the fundraiser as well.
