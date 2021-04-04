Another night of clear skies Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been a beautiful Easter Sunday here in the Pine Belt. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s.
On Monday you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear skies are forecast for Monday night with lows in the lower 50s.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with highs around 80. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s.
On Wednesday look for partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely Wednesday night with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday we will continue with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday looks to be mostly sunny with a 30% chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Clearing skies are expected Sunday with highs around 80.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.