USM-UTSA baseball finale washed out
The Golden Eagles will be off until Friday, when they welcome the Blazers of Birmingham, Ala., to Pete Taylor Park for a four-game Conference USA baseball series. (Source: Southern Miss)
By Tim Doherty | April 3, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 12:39 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDAM) – Rain in the San Antonio, Texas, area has forced cancellation of the final game of the University of Southern Mississippi-University of Texas-San Antonio Conference USA baseball series Saturday morning at Roadrunner Field.

The Golden Eagles (17-9, 4-3 C-USA) won the first three of the scheduled four-game series that were played over the weekend, outscoring the Roadrunners 33- 15 in the process.

USM returns to action next weekend when it entertains the University of Alabama-Birmingham for a four-game C-USA series at Pete Taylor Park. The weekend starts with a 6 p.m. contest Friday, followed by a 2 p.m, Saturday doubleheader before finishing with a 1 p.m. Sunday tilt.

