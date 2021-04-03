USM-UTSA baseball finale washed out

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDAM) – Rain in the San Antonio, Texas, area has forced cancellation of the final game of the University of Southern Mississippi-University of Texas-San Antonio Conference USA baseball series Saturday morning at Roadrunner Field.
The Golden Eagles (17-9, 4-3 C-USA) won the first three of the scheduled four-game series that were played over the weekend, outscoring the Roadrunners 33- 15 in the process.
USM returns to action next weekend when it entertains the University of Alabama-Birmingham for a four-game C-USA series at Pete Taylor Park. The weekend starts with a 6 p.m. contest Friday, followed by a 2 p.m, Saturday doubleheader before finishing with a 1 p.m. Sunday tilt.
