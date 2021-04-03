USM sweeps C-USA baseball doubleheader at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDAM) – Will McGillis hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the 10th inning in the opener and Ben Ethridge pitched six strong innings in the nightcap as the University of Southern Mississippi plucked a pair of Conference USA baseball games from the University of Texas-San Antonio Friday at Roadrunner Field.
USM (17-9, 4-3 C-USA) hit five home runs in a season-high 19-hit attack in the opener, and despite losing leads in the third, seventh and eighth innings, still managed to gain a 13-9 extra-inning victory.
The Roadrunners (11, 3-4) nicked Ethridge for a pair of first-inning runs in the second game, but did not score again until the bottom of the seventh inning as the Golden Eagles posted an 11-5 victory.
All told, USM collected 28 hits Friday in the two scheduled seven-inning Conference USA games, including seven home runs, two triples and three doubles, while drawing 14 walks.
Reed Trimble hit his team-leading sixth homer in the first inning, Christopher Sargent added his fourth of the year with a two-run shot in the fourth and Danny Lynch laced his fourth – a two-run shot in the sixth.
Billy Garrity came off the bench to pinch hit with two outs in the eighth inning and crushed his first career home run to give the Golden Eagles a 9-8 advantage.
USM, though, could not hold an 8-4 advantage in the seventh and then a 9-8 lead in the eighth.
In the 10th, McGillis lifted a deep homer to left and Gabe Montenegro, who hit safely in both games of the twinbill to increase his current team-leading hitting streak to nine games, knocked in the final run with a single.
Montenegro had four hits in the opening game and drove in three runs. He finished the day with five hits and four RBIs.
Lynch also had four hits, including a home run and three singles, drove in three runs and scored three times. Sargent had a home run and two singles, scored three runs and drove in a pair.
Reliever Ryan Och (3-0) retired eight of the nine batters he faced down the stretch to earn the victory.
Dylan Rock had two singles and a RBI for UTSA, Nick Thornquist hit two singles, scored twice and drove in two runs and Josh Kileen homered and singled and scored two runs.
UTSA reliever Hunter Mason (3-4) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits over two innings with three strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Ethridge (2-1) gave up two runs on two hits in the opening frame, including a solo homer to Chase Keng, but did not allow a hit over the next five innings. He walked three, struck out nine.
Tyler Lantz allowed three runs in the seventh inning, though only one run was earned. He gave up a single and two walks while striking out one.
UTSA managed just three hits in the second game.
The Golden Eagles overcame the early two-run deficit by scoring five runs in the second. Dustin Dickerson had the big blow with a bases-clearing triple, while Montenegro and Charlie Fischer each added a RBI-single.
Lynch lifted his second home run of the day and fifth of the year, a two-run shot, in the third and Blake Johnson added the first home run of his Golden Eagle career to cap the three-run inning.
Fischer, who finished the night with three RBI, driving in the others with a groundout in the fourth inning and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth.
Trimble completed the scoring with a run-scoring single to score pinch- hitter Slade Wilks, who had tripled.
UTSA starter Simon Miller (2-1) suffered the loss, allowing nine runs (four earned) on six hits over four innings. He walked five, struck out five.
The Golden Eagles will go after a sweep of the four-game weekend series Saturday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.