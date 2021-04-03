Petal’s New Hope shelter benefits from annual flea market

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal animal shelter benefited from some of the proceeds from an annual flea market in Hattiesburg Saturday.
The money from booth rentals for the Spring Flea Market at Cook Portable Warehouses was donated to the New Hope Animal Rescue Center.
The animal shelter also had a booth at the event, which sold various foods donated by local residents.
“It’s amazing that people are so generous and then support our cause,” said Jessie Cardona, executive director of the New Hope Animal Rescue Center. “We can’t do it without people like this reaching out to donate.”
Cardona said fees from the booth rentals brought in about $450 for the animal shelter.
