Perry County authorities find drugs, alcohol still in home; man charged

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office charged a man Friday after searching a home on Old River Road.
Mark Garner, 49, is charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, felony possession of a distiller and felony possession of a controlled substance.
The sheriff’s department said after weeks of surveillance, they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home.
Perry County deputies, 12th NET Narcotic Agents and the U.S. Marshall Task Force searched the home and found an illegal alcohol distiller in the kitchen of the home and seized over 20 grams of what is believed to be crystal meth.
Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control agents were contacted and they seized the illegal alcohol distiller, according to the sheriff’s department.
PCSD says Garner appeared for his initial appearance this afternoon and the judge set his bond at $120,000.
