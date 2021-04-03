Overnight skies to be clear Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight expect clear skies with lows in the lower 40s.
For Sunday look for sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-40s.
On Monday you can look for sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with a 20% percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
For Wednesday and Thursday look for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and a 40% chance on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.
For Friday and Saturday, you can expect a 20% chance for a shower under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 and lows in the 50s and 60s.
