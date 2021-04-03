MSDH: New COVID-19 cases remain less than 300 statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at less than 300.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 290 new coronavirus cases and four new death Saturday.
One death was reported April 1. Another three deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between July 11-March 18.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 305,991 and 7,055, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,072 COVID-19 cases and 673 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,535 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,500 cases, 145 deaths
- Jasper: 2,195 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,266 cases, 159 deaths
- Lamar: 6,072 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,648 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,246 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,610 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 292,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,270,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 506,082 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,610,281 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.