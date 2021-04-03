Few children turn out for annual Lion’s Easter Egg hunt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual Easter egg hunt in Hattiesburg that usually brings out hundreds of children only attracted a few youngsters on Saturday.
Less than two dozen children turned out to look for eggs at the 73rd Community Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Lion’s Club and the City of Hattiesburg.
It was held at Vernon Dahmer Park.
Last year, the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers say they were glad to host the egg hunt again this year, despite the low turnout.
“We advertised the information out there, we sent out flyers to the schools but it’s up to the individuals to come out when they’re ready to and so, we had a showing of kids and they all got eggs and baskets and so, we’re just happy to get this thing started off again,” said Larry De Leon, council chair for Lion’s Club in Mississippi.
Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Ruff Ryders motorcycle club were on hand to encourage the children as they hunted for eggs.
The first Community Easter Egg hunt in Hattiesburg was held in 1948.
