Christian Services hosts annual Easter Fun Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of people took advantage of nice weather Saturday to enjoy an annual Easter celebration at Hattiesburg’s Christian Services.
An Easter Fun Day at the organization’s main offices on East Second Street featured an egg hunt and other games and activities for children.
Families also learned about Jesus Christ and the true meaning of the Easter holiday.
And families were provided with sack lunches and other gifts.
“We feed their soul and then we feed their belly on the way out and so, it’s just a fun day and then they can stay and play games as long as they want,” said Maggie West, executive director of Christian Services, Inc.
“It’s real nice for the kids, for the community anyway,” said Priscilla King of Hattiesburg, who attended the Easter Fun Day with several members of her family. “It was real nice of (Christian Services) to go out of their way and take their time.”
Organizers said they wanted to hold the entire celebration outdoors this year because of the ongoing pandemic.
