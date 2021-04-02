Wayne County Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for April 10

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County will be holding “Amnesty Day” in the Wayne County Courthouse parking lot on April 10th from 8 a.m. until noon.
The annual event gives residents in the area an opportunity to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste items.
A few of the listed items that will be accepted include:
- Batteries
- Fertilizers
- Tires
- Old electronics and appliances
- Paint and paint thinners
- Pesticides and herbicides
This event is for household hazardous waste only, no industrial hazardous waste will be accepted, which may include:
- Medical Waste or syringes
- Explosives
- Laboratory chemicals
- Radioactive material
The program is offered through a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality grant and operates under the authority of the Mississippi Solid Waste Disposal Law.
The Wayne County Courthouse is located at 610 Azalea Drive in Waynesboro.
