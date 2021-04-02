USM students, faculty come together to support the elderly

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four students and an instructor at the University of Southern Mississippi have come together to make socialization possible for residents in nursing homes.
Due to COVID-19, most nursing homes have limited visitations or full restrictions on their residents. With this project, known as the Waking Joy Project, participants can “adopt” a resident of a nursing home and send them postcards and care packages.
“Our goal is to bring mirth and joy to the residents because they are bound to their rooms because of COVID,” said Waking Joy member Samantha Brown. “We just want to uplift their spirits.”
So far, the Waking Joy Project has been able to partner with two nursing homes, Bedford Care in Hattiesburg and Driftwood in Gulfport, and have gotten 155 residents adopted.
“Our older population has suffered greatly during this pandemic,” said Waking Joy member Karla Breland. “I’m extremely grateful that so many wonderful people came together and helped make a small difference in the lives of nursing home residents.”
The members say they are looking to partner with more nursing homes in the near future, and they hope that no resident in a nursing home feels alone.
“I think of this as if my grandparents were in a nursing home. I would love for someone to do this for them, especially if I am far away or from out of town,” said Waking Joy member Angela Mata. “Just to have someone show them that they are loved, appreciated and worthy.”
If you’re interested in helping out with the project or would like to adopt a resident yourself, contact Karla Breland at karla.breland@usm.edu.
