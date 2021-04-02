Sunny and warmer for Good Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Easter Sunday will have great weather as well! We’ll start off the morning with temps in the mid-40s before we warm up into the low 70s for the afternoon hours.
Most of next week will be sunny as highs warm up into the low 80s by the middle of next week.
A few thunderstorms will return around next Thursday as a weak system slides through the area.
