Stanley goes 7 strong in USM’s 9-1 win over UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi scored in each of the first four innings to back starting pitcher Hunter Stanley’s seven strong innings Thursday in a 9-1 Conference USA road win over the University of Texas-San Antonio.
The Golden Eagles (15-9, 2-3 C-USA), who snapped a two-game losing streak, took advantage of 11 walks and two hit batsmen from UTSA pitching at Roadrunner Field.
USM outfielder Gabe Montenegro singled to start the game and came around to score on a wild pitch by UTSA starter Ryan Ward.
USMs added another run in the second inning on Will McGillis’ sacrifice fly, before Charlie Fischer connected in the third inning on an opposite-field home run, a two-run shot to left field, for his fourth homer to give the Golden Eagles a 4-0 advantage.
When Ward started off the fourth by walking Danny Lynch, he was lifted, setting in motion an inning the Roadrunners (11-9, 3-2) likely will try and forget.
The Golden Eagles worked through three UTSA relievers, collecting six walks and seeing a batter hit, leading to a four-run inning and an 8-0 lead.
Reed Trimble forced in the first run with a bases loaded walk, before Fischer was hit by a pitch to push across another.
Bases-loaded walks to Christopher Sargent and Reece Ewing brought in the final two runs of the inning.
A triple by Ewing with one out in the sixth, followed by a run-scoring double from Lynch, completed the Golden Eagles’ scoring
USM finished with only six hits, including a double and single by Lynch.
Stanley (4-1) gave up a run in the sixth inning when Griffin Paxton tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Rock.
That was the lone run allowed by Stanley, who gave up three hits in seven innings. He walked two, struck out one.
Both Hurston Waldrep and Blake Wehunt threw scoreless innings to finish the game for USM.
Ward (0-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits in three-plus innings. He walked four, struck out three.
The teams continue the four-game series with a 2 p.m. doubleheader Friday.
