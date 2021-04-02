New Hope Animal Rescue to open thrift store

Opening day is Thursday, April 8, at 304 E. Central Avenue, in a former hair salon. (Source: Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | April 2, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 2:28 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The founders of the recently-established New Hope Animal Rescue are opening a new thrift store in downtown Petal.

Hours for the store, called the New Hope Chest, will be Thursday - Saturday, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Initially, the store will carry clothing, housewares, jewelry and gift items.

Proceeds will help support the programs and staff at the shelter.
New Hope Animal Rescue began its operation about five months ago.

