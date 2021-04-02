Hattiesburg VFW renews monthly fish fry fundraisers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of Hattiesburg’s VFW Post 3036 and its honor society, the Military Order of the Cootie, have renewed a monthly tradition that was suspended a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday, the VFW hosted a “Good Friday Fish Fry.”
The event raised funds for veterans programs sponsored by the VFW.
Dozens of catfish plates were prepared.
The meals also included hush puppies, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and dessert.
Prior to the pandemic, the fundraisers were held on the first Friday of each month.
But, they were suspended at the start of the pandemic.
Organizers plan on resuming their previous schedule for the events.
