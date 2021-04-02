Hattiesburg house damaged in early morning fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire damaged a house in Hattiesburg early Friday morning.
According to city officials, the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the house fire on Spencer Street after midnight.
The house was abandoned with no power. The structure was not a total loss.
Residents in the neighborhood said that this is not the first fire at the home.
“This was the second fire at this resident last night and this was the second time that my property has been damaged,” said Lille Dwight, a next-door neighbor.
Dwight’s home sustained heat damage along the side of her home.
There were no injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.