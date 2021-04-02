Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market returns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market is back in Town Square Park in the Hub City.
This is the 18th year for the market. If you plan on going, you can expect to see everything from fresh produce and vegetables to popcorn and lemonade.
They are asking that if you do attend to please continue to wear masks and social distance to maintain COVID-19 protocols. Here’s one vendor breaking down what she has to offer to the community.
“A business that I started in New Orleans, Louisiana, we sell jambalaya, boudin, gumbo, praline and we also have good bread pudding,” said Donna Mcclinton, owner of New Orleans Finest Foods. “So come on up to the Farmers Market every Thursday.”
The farmers market is every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market Facebook page.
