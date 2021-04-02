Forrest General Hospital hosts nurse career fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital hosted a career fair for pro nurse career fair was held Thursday to allow nurses of all walks to find new careers and seek job opportunities at the hospital.
County hospitals were also in attendance like Marion General, Jefferson Davis County Comunity Hospital, Walthall and many more.
“We have many positions to fill here at Forrest General in our RNs,” said Denise Jones-Lindley, director of Surgical Services at Forrest General. “We have a new program with our LPN and RN team program that we are promoting. “We are also looking to a bridge program with PRCC, where we can bridge those LPNs over to an RN program.”
More than 70 people who are seeking to be a nurse or are already a nurse came to participate in the fair.
