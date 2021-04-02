Family thanks Covington Co. first responders for saving them from flood

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family from Arkansas is thanking Covington County first responders for saving them from a flood last weekend.
Ray Kilgore and his family from Bryant, Arkansas, were staying in a rented cabin on the Okatoma River in Seminary and were planning on taking part in a softball tournament in Magee Saturday.
But, when they woke up, they saw that the river was rising.
Five family members left in one of the family’s two vehicles, hoping they could still make it to the tournament, but it became trapped in the water.
Kilgore called 911 and volunteer firefighters soon responded.
They used kayaks to rescue family members who had gathered in the bed of the truck.
Kilgore and his wife, who were still in the cabin, were also evacuated.
No one was injured.
“[The volunteer firefighters] were waist-deep at times, even deeper and they hand-walked us, led us out of that and that was cold water for a very good distance,” Kilgore said.
“The rescue teams did a great job.”
Kilgore says the first responders not only saved his family, but they also helped them find a new place to stay and helped them get a rental car.
“There’s no way that I could’ve gone to a funeral with five of your family members,” Kilgore said. “I’m just thankful that things turned out the way it did.”
“The volunteer fire department went extremely above and beyond, both the Sanford and the Seminary Volunteer Fire Departments deserve applause for this, they did great,” said Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins.
“It was a blessing for that day that everybody was saved and when you see a smile on somebody’s face that ‘Hey, I’m alive and you’re helping me out,’ it made us feel good to be able to help somebody,” Perkins added.
Kilgore says although much of their softball gear was lost in the flood, two of his grandchildren were able to play in the tournament later that day.
