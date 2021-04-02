Church members participate in annual cross walk

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg church carried on its Good Friday tradition this year carrying a cross through the city. Members gathered near the Chick-fil-a in Hattiesburg for a moment of prayer before 40 men began a 6-mile walk down U.S. Highway 98 where they took turns shouldering a wooden cross.
Pastor Dr. Dean Register began what he calls the “cross walk” when he was a pastor in Georgia.
“When I first began I was solo and did it many years solo but then I thought I need to raise up a group of men that will understand this,” Register said.
The community founded the Cross Pointe Community Church in Hattiesburg in 2007 and the cross walk has been a tradition here for many of the men in the church.
Todd Jackson has been a member for almost 10 years and participated in the walk Friday.
“The visual of that cross being literally dragged down the side of the road is just a small reminder of what that was like for Jesus, and it’s just a really, really cool testimony,” Jackson said.
Register says he hopes that people who see the cross walk are reminded of the hope of Easter and the true reason for the holiday.
“We live in a hurting nation right now, in a hurting world,” Register said. “We’re all broken. I’m a broken person, but Jesus is the glue. I think when people say what’s our hope, just look at the cross because there Jesus proved his love, his forgiveness and his grace to all of us and he rose again.”
The cross weighs about 100 pounds. Police escorted the men on their walk to ensure their safety. Other church members drove to checkpoints along the way to watch the cross walk pass by.
Jackson shares that he is grateful to be a part of the church and to participate in the walk.
“Jesus has literally done transformational work in my life,” Jackson said. “There was a long period of my life where I was not where I needed to be, and God has really brought me a lot closer to Him and, therefore, as the leader of my family I can be a much better father, a much better husband, a much better employee, a much better community citizen.”
“We’re just delighted to say there is hope, there is good news in our Lord Jesus Christ,” Register said.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.