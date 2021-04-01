Sunny skies return to Pine Belt, cooler temperatures

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Today will be much cooler as highs only reach the upper 50s this afternoon under sunny skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this evening. We expect our last frost of the year as overnight lows fall into the low 30s
Good Friday is looking good! We’ll start the day off frosty with temperatures in the low 30s before we warm up into the mid-60s for the afternoon.
Saturday is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Easter Sunday will have great weather as well! We’ll start off the morning with temps in the mid-40s before we warm up into the low 70s for the afternoon hours.
Most of next week will be sunny as highs warm up into the low 80s by the middle of next week.
