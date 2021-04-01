SCRMC to open new vaccination clinic in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Laurel.
South Central Regional Medical Center is partnering with the Mississippi State Department of Health to make it happen.
The clinic will begin next week and will administer vaccines on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old wellness center at SCRMC.
Officials tell us anyone 16 years and older will be able to get the vaccine at the clinic. Doctors explained why the hospital is opening the vaccination clinic.
“South Central Regional Medical Center is a community hospital, and part of our responsibility is reaching out to the community and making sure everybody that is eligible for the vaccine has access to it. Everything in our vaccine program is going to be designed to make that happen,” said Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers, chief quality officer at SCRMC.
SCRMC officials say details on how to register for the vaccine clinic are coming soon.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.