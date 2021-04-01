MSDH seeking community partners for vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is looking for community partners statewide to help give minority and rural populations access to COVID-19 vaccines
The effort is being led by the department’s Office of Preventative Health and Health Equity.
“The Office of Health Equity addresses disparities primarily in Hispanic, Black, Vietnamese and rural populations. We identify the disparities and gaps that exist and find ways to engage with the communities to get them what they need. We have been providing testing opportunities, giving out PPE and promoting health education in these communities. Vaccination is our next step in reducing the impact of COVID-19,” said Dr. Victor D. Sutton, director of the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.
“We are partnering with Federally Qualified Health Centers to increase vaccination efforts around the state, focusing on vulnerable and rural populations. What we need now are new local partners to help us bring vaccinations into communities that have not had the access that other Mississippians have had so far,” said Dr. Chigozie Udemgba, director of the Office of Health Equity.
Potential partners include all organizations, groups, businesses, municipalities and cities. The partners would help identify those in need of vaccines, and MSDH will work to schedule an event.
If you would be interested in hosting a vaccination event for minority or rural communities, call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-978-6453.
