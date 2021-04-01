Metro Crime Stoppers increases its coverage to include Perry County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and representatives from local law enforcement units met in Hattiesburg Thursday to welcome Perry County to the coverage of Metro Crime Stoppers.
Perry County was previously part of Crime Stoppers as its own division, but now they have joined six other counties in southern Mississippi, making Metro Crime Stoppers the third largest division in the state.
By becoming a part of this division, Perry County can now partner with the police departments of the other counties in the department, as well as use the same collective database for information submitted to the anonymous tip line.
“The reality is criminals don’t know borders,” Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said. “They don’t know if they are going from Perry County to Forrest County, and this way when citizens see things in their community, they can report it.”
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the Metro Crime Stoppers branch has been successful by all means necessary.
“We average 10 to 15 Crime Stopper tips in our city every week,” Barker said. “That is incredibly important to find folks that are doing bad things and continue to make our community safer.”
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is optimistic that the merger with Metro Crime Stoppers will lead to a safer community in Perry County and could lead to them solving cold cases.
“By doing this, you remain anonymous, and if it leads to an arrest you could end up with a reward for it. Being paid for your tip,” Nobles said. “So I think it’ll help smaller rural communities out a whole lot.”
If you have any information on a crime that you would like to come forward with, you can call the anonymous tip line for Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.