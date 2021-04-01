Love’s Travel Stop opens in Sandersville

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WDAM) - Jones County has welcomed a new travel stop business that adds new jobs and truck parking to the area.
Love’s Travel Stops opened a new location in Sandersville, off of Interstate 59, Thursday. A news release from the company said the truck stop added more than 40 new jobs to the community.
“We want to thank the town of Sandersville and the Jones County Board of Supervisors for helping to get our 17th location in Mississippi open,” said Greg Love, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Love’s. “Our team members are excited to help professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly and safely, with the best amenities and services available on the highway.”
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has more than 550 locations in 41 states.
Along with adding 93 truck parking spaces to Jones County, the location will be open 24/7 and will offer the following amenities:
- More than 11,000 square feet
- McDonald’s
- 63 car parking spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Five showers
- Laundry facilities
- Speedco
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
- CAT scale
- Dog park
Love’s will also donate $2,000 to the Sandersville Police Department in honor of the grand opening.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.