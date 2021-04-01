Laurel PD cadets get firearm training

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held a firearms training class for six of its new recruits Thursday.
This hands-on training teaches the cadets how to properly handle and shoot their weapons.
“Some of these cadets have shot semiautomatic weapons a lot. Some have not,” said Police Chief Tommy Cox. “I’ll tell you, we’re very lucky here at the police department, because the two guys training them back there, there’s probably about 50 years of experience between the two of them”
Each of the new officers have gone through the hiring process and will soon be heading to the police academy. The department spends about a month preparing them for all aspects they will face once they begin their basic training.
“When we send six to the academy, like we’re going to do in a little over a week, we expect six to graduate,” said Cox.
The cadets will train at the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute located at Camp Shelby.
