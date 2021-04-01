Hattiesburg Zoo to host annual Easter egg hunt Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hosting an Easter Egg Hunt is a popular tradition among many families, churches and organizations. The Hattiesburg Zoo is no exception.
This year, it will be hosting its annual “EGGZ-otic Golden Egg Hunt” on Saturday.
The zoo has added rules and restrictions to accommodate the COVID-19 guidelines. Families are being asked to wear masks when they are near people not in their households.
Zoo staff will strategically hide 50 eggs around the zoo, with special prizes in each of them
“Out of all the 50 eggs, each one of them contains a certain prize. That prize can range from a stuffed animal to popsicles. It could be an attraction ticket,” said Demetric Kelly, the zoo guest services and retail manager. “We do have a really, really fun prize, the grand prize winner, but I don’t want to reveal that because that person is going to get something extra special if they find that egg.”
The event will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. You can pre-purchase your tickets here.
