Guatemalan man pleads guilty to SSN fraud, identity theft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Guatemalan man has been convicted of causing misuse of a social security card number while working for a local poultry plant.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi, Angel Perez-Valezquez pleaded guilty to the crime Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel.
On August 25, 2020, the Hattiesburg Police Department shared information with the Department of Homeland Security, Border Enforcement Security Task Force in Gulfport about the arrest of Perez-Valezquez, who was working at the Mar-Jac Poultry Plant in Hattiesburg under another identity.
A victim of the identity theft contacted HPD and reported the victim had received an Internal Revenue Service W-2 Form for 2019 from Mar-Jac Poultry, but the victim said he had never been to Hattiesburg and had never worked for Mar-Jac Poultry.
Homeland Security Investigations agents learned that Perez-Valezquez worked at the poultry plant under the victim’s name and social security number.
Every time Perez-Valezquez was paid, he caused his employer to give false information to the Social Security Administration, using the victim’s name and Social Security Number.
Perez-Valezquez will be sentenced by McNeel on July 7, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and up to three years’ probation, along with facing removal proceedings from Homeland Security to remove him from the U.S. to Guatemala.
Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca praised the cooperation of Homeland Security Investigations and HPD.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris is the prosecutor for the case.
